Merry Christmas 2020 and Happy New Year 2021 advance wishes images, status, quotes, greetings, messages, and photos

Thursday, December 24, 2020
Merry Christmas 2020 and Happy New Year 2021 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Pics: If you are looking for wonderful quotes to wish your loved ones a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, you have come to the right place!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 24, 2020 9:15:05 am
Christmas, New YearMerry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021 Advance Wishes Images: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Source: Pixabay (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Merry Christmas 2020 and Happy New Year 2021 Advance Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Pics: Christmas is all about celebrating with hymns, carols, and delicious meals before we step into a new and hopeful year. With this year being like none before, it is important to wind it up by celebrating it with love and hope for better times.

The festive season can never be the same without friends and family, and that is why it is important to wish them and thank them for being there for us through this difficult year. No matter how difficult the times have been, we have sailed through because of those around us. With hopes in our eyes and love in our hearts, let us express our gratitude to our dear ones.

So, in case you are looking for quotes to make your loved ones feel special this Christmas and New Year, we have got you covered.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021 Advance Wishes Images: Wishes for your loved ones on Christmas and New Year. Source: Pixabay (Designed by Gargi Singh)
*May you grow like wine, old but only better with time!

Christmas, New Year Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021 Advance Wishes Images: Wishes for your loved ones on Christmas and New Year Source: Pixabay (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Every year brings with it new opportunities to mould yourself into what you want to be.

Christmas, New Year Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021 Advance Wishes Images: Best Christmas and New Year Wishes. Source: Canva (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Life is the most interesting thing that will ever happen to you. Celebrate every day to the fullest!

Christmas, New Year Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021 Advance Wishes Images: Wish your friends and family with lovely cards. Source: Canva (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May you paint the blank canvas of this year with bright and happy colours!

