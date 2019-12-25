Merry Christmas 2019 Wishes: Check out WhatsApp Messages, Pictures, Quotes, Photos, Status, Greetings

Merry Christmas 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: ‘Tis the season to make merry! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Merry Christmas 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: ‘Tis the season to make merry! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Merry Christmas 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp Messages, Photos, Status, Pics: The season of merriment is here. The day is joyous, the air smells festive and everything is beginning to look up. The festival of Christmas — celebrated to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ — brings with it lot of happiness. It commemorates the good, ushers in the new, and encourages feelings of oneness and harmony. Christmas is the time when the whole community comes together and bids adieu to the year, praying for a prosperous and peaceful New Year.

There are parties, community gatherings, games, love and laughter. Christmas carols are heard everywhere and houses are decorated with bright lights. As people reminisce the year, they prepare hearty meals and graciously host friends and family.

In keeping with the tradition, here are some joyous wishes for your loved ones, this Christmas. Share these cards and brighten everyone’s day. We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

* May the sparkle and joy of Christmas fill your heart. I wish you a season filled with happiness and merry-making.

* There is no better time for friends and family to come together such as Christmas. May the true meaning of this season fill our hearts, and that is, to appreciate the love given to us by not taking it for granted.

* I hope this season fills you with faith, renewed hope and good health that will last you a lifetime. Have a blessed Christmas!

* Christmas comes with a special light. May this light be your sun so that you will never walk in obscurity. May all these seasonal gifts and wishes be yours to keep.

* Here is to sharing a Christmas with joy and splendour of Christ’s birth. I am sending you a message of hope and faith and a happy Christmas.

* Here is hoping you sparkle and shine during this festive season. May all your dreams and wishes come true, and you feel happiness all year round.

