Happy Christmas Day 2019: Merry Christmas Wishes Images, Whatsapp Status, Quotes, Greetings, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos

Merry Christmas 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Greetings Card, Wallpapers, Messages, Status, Photos: There is much excitement and cheer in the air, and not without a reason. December 25 is celebrated as Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ. Sounds of hymns, carols and hearty laughter fill up the air, and so does the smell of delicious food. People also take out time to meet and greet their loved ones. To add more warmth to your celebrations, here are some wishes for your friends and family.
Merry Christmas 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Greetings, Photos and Pictures
*May this Christmas season bring you closer to all those you treasure in your heart. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New year!
*Have a Merry Little Christmas, may there be peace and light!
*Count your blessings and make a wish under the Christmas tree. May you have a Merry Christmas!
*Wishing you the best during this joyful season.
I hope your holidays are filled with festivities and lots of happiness.
Merry Christmas!
*Christmas is forever,
Not for just one day.
For loving, sharing, giving,
Are not to put away.
Like bells and lights and tinsel,
in some box upon a shelf.
The good you do for others,
Is good you do yourself.
– Norman W Brooks
*Take nothing for granted and be thankful that you have such great family and friends to spend this joyous season with. Wishing you a delightful Christmas.
*If Christmas love and happiness were snowflakes, I’d wish you a blizzard’s worth of them this year. Merry Christmas!
*Warm wishes for a happy festive season!
*Eat, drink and be merry!
How are you wishing your loved ones?
