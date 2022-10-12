Mental health: When Prince Harry helped Meghan Markle feel better during her ‘worst point’

Meghan Markle has often talked about her mental health and how she struggled with it while in the UK, where she was working as a senior member of the British royal family before stepping down and relocating to the US with her family — husband Prince Harry and son Archie.

In her recent podcast episode, which came out after a hiatus following the death of her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II — who died last month at the age of 96 — the Duchess of Sussex opened up more about her state of mind and how she wrestled with thoughts of self-harm.

Meghan was joined by guests Deepika Padukone, who has long been an advocate of mental health, having suffered from depression herself, and Constance Wu and Jenny Slate.

During the podcast, the duchess said her husband helped her reach out to a mental health professional when she was at her lowest point and feeling her “worst point”. She told Deepika, “I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman, she didn’t even know I was calling her.”

She also told the ‘Piku‘ actor that the woman was perhaps checking out at a grocery store when she took the call, for the duchess could hear the “little beep-beep” noise. While it took the professional some time to realise she was speaking with Meghan, the latter desperately admitted: “I need help”.

“And, she could hear the dire state that I was in,” the duchess continued, adding that it is vital for all of us to be “really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it”.

Prior to this, when the duke and duchess had sat for an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, they had talked about the mental and emotional ramifications of working within the royal ‘institution’, and how the UK tabloids had been treating them.

Meghan had said she had suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with her first child.

“I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered. But, I knew if I didn’t say it that I would do it — and I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought,” the duchess had revealed.

