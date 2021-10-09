‘My tears didn’t stop’: Malaika Arora pens heartfelt note on suffering a breakdown

Malaika Arora opened up about her mental and emotional struggles ahead of Mental Health Day on October 10. In a long post on Instagram, the 47-year-old expressed how she suffered a breakdown once.

“I thought I was bullet proof until it hit me that I wasn’t emotion proof,” Malaika wrote in a heartfelt note on social media.

“My mind started to play games with me the rules of which I didn’t know. I survived because of yoga. My breaking point came on a day while I was in my first few Yoga classes and my tears didn’t stop. I SURVIVED THE STORM WITHIN ME,” she wrote.

The India’s Best Dancer judge further wrote, “I will call myself stable and in the path of continuously wanting to become mentally, physically and emotionally healthy.”

World Mental Health Day was first celebrated in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH). The theme this year is “Mental Health in an Unequal World”.

“This theme, chosen for 2021, will highlight that access to mental health services remains unequal, with between 75 to 95 per cent of people with mental disorders in low- and middle-income countries unable to access mental health services at all, and access in high-income countries is not much better. Lack of investment in mental health disproportionate to the overall health budget contributes to the mental health treatment gap,” WFMH wrote on its website.

