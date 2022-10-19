What experts say about the viral trend of using menstrual blood for facials

Social media is constantly abuzz with all kinds of unbelievable and bizarre trends. One such that went viral in recent times is using menstrual blood as a face mask. Yes, you read that right! However gross it may sound, a slew of TikTok users smeared period blood all over their faces for its supposed skin benefits. According to a user, period blood contains “all the stem cells and all the nutrients that a baby would have needed and of course, that your skin and body needs.” Others claimed that this ‘DIY skin remedy” helped them achieve clear and glowing skin. But, should you try it?

“Using menstrual blood for facials is the most recent skincare trend. People believe that period blood nourishes their skin, clears acne, and benefits the skin in a lot of ways. But this is not true and has no scientific evidence,” Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a dermatologist, said on Instagram.

She explained that menstrual blood, instead, can cause infections as it is contaminated with dead skin cells and a dead inner lining known as endomysium.

Agreeing, Dr Vidya V Bhat, Laparoscopic Surgeon and IVF Specialist, Director – Radhakrishna Multispeciality Hospital and IVF Centre, Bangalore, said that menstrual blood consists of blood endometrial tissue and cervical and vaginal secretions. “Many women may have vaginal and cervical infections and also endometrial infections called endometritis. The bacteria and fungus which is present in the menstrual fluid may be harmful to the skin and may exaggerate the pimples,” she explained.

Instead of serving any possible skincare benefits, using menstrual blood on your face can, in fact, end up worsening your woes. “Pores which are open can get infected with this infected fluid,” Dr Bhat said.

Dr Parag Telang, Consultant Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon, Mumbai, too, stressed that this technique is not beneficial and “may end up damaging the skin“.

Explaining that one’s period blood is formed due to the shredding of uterine cells which are not healthy or regenerative, Dr Telang asked to opt for safe and superior options available today. “So, it is best to stay away from such treatments with doubtful benefits,” he said.

So, why are people opting for it? Many are confusing this trend of using period blood on the face for platelet-rich plasma (PRP), Dr Gupta said. “Platelet-rich plasma is a clinical treatment enriched with growth factors that not only rejuvenates the skin but also heals wounds,” she shared.

As such, it’s crucial to be careful of the content and trends you see or read online before following them. “Consult your skin doctor before trying anything new,” experts said.

