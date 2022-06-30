Expert busts 4 common myths about men’s skincare

Grooming has, for a long, been associated with women, with men being left out until recently when the skincare industry directed its attention to them and formulated men-specific products. However, there are still numerous myths when it comes to men’s skincare regime and beauty products.

“Men must care for their skin to keep it hydrated, boost collagen, and improve the skin barrier,” wrote Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta in her latest Instagram post, as she listed several myths surrounding men’s skincare.

Men’s skincare products are a marketing gimmick

No, they are not. Men’s skin needs proper cleansing and moisturisation, like women’s. “Since their skin is thicker, they need to use skincare products for proper skin care and rejuvenation,” she wrote.

Plain water is enough for men

It is a myth that men just need water to wash their face. “They must use a good face cleanser to get rid of sebum and dirt and allow their pores to breathe. They should also avoid using regular soaps on their face,” she added.

Men’s skin doesn’t age

Men take a little longer than women to show signs of ageing but they do, too. So, men need to start taking care of their skin and follow a good skincare regime in their 30s to reduce signs of ageing.

Washing face multiple times a day is good for men’s skin

“Washing your face repeatedly will not clear the skin. Instead, it will remove the necessary oils from the face that can lead to dryness and itching,” she warned.

