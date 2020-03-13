Men’s aftershave as a makeup primer — yes, you read that right

Primer creates an extra layer which helps the makeup last longer. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Primer creates an extra layer which helps the makeup last longer. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Brace yourself for a shock but also some happiness because it is true! Men’s aftershave can actually be a cheap (and better) replacement for makeup primers. We are always up for any beauty product that saves money, time and effort and this one surely won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

There is a reason aftershave works great as a primer, but before we come to that you need to understand what a primer actually does. Simply put, it is a preparatory product that is applied after you have diligently indulged in your skincare to create an ideal canvas to hold your makeup all day. It is the primer that creates an extra smooth layer which helps the makeup last longer and even allows it to be applied seamlessly. Just in case you do not like the idea of using an aftershave, we have an easy guide to help you buy a primer that suits your skin type. Check it out here!

The reason this men’s product makes for an amazing primer is that an aftershave consists of ingredients similar to those present in the primer like glycerin, witch hazel and astringents. However, it is the main ingredient, glycerin, that has binding elements making the makeup stick to your skin.

Here’s how you can use the aftershave as a primer:

*Begin with a clean base. Wash your face with a mild face wash and moisturise just as you do taking special care of your nose, cheeks and the chin area since the aftershave can be a bit drying.

*Now allow your skin to absorb the moisturiser for around 30 seconds to a minute. Then take a squirt of the aftershave and dab it all over your face with circular motions blending it into your skin.

*You will notice that post blending, your skin feels a little sticky. The primer is now in place and you can apply your makeup. Wondering how to achieve a flawless base for your makeup? We have you covered here.

However, the downside of using the aftershave as a primer continuously over a period of time is that due to its active alcohol ingredients it can be drying on your skin leading to flaky skin.

