The dance of atonement: Men who wear sarees and do garba to undo a 200-year-old curse

October 15, 2021 2:17:01 pm
You saw it in the movie Stree, but the custom of dressing up men in feminine clothes, mainly a saree, has been happening in real life, too.
In the film, men dressed up in sarees, covering their faces while leaving the house for fear of being attacked by a ‘witch’ who would prey on them, owing to an old incident when she was purportedly wronged. In Old City in Ahmedabad, the male residents customarily wear sarees in appeasement of a goddess.
The extraordinary annual event was photographed recently by Indian Express photographer Nirmal Harindran.
It is a form of a unique Garba celebration in the region — called ‘Sheri Garba’ — wherein men belonging to the Barot community dress up in sarees and dance on the eighth night of nine-day Navratri festival at Sadu Mata Ni Pol.
The tradition is said to be more than two centuries old! It is believed to have been started some 200 years ago, to undo and atone a curse by a woman called ‘Saduba’ who lived in this area. There is a temple in the area dedicated to her, where the men go and pray, and seek her forgiveness.
Locals say that men dance here in a woman’s garb so as to have their wishes fulfilled, mainly to have their progeny lead healthy and long lives. Saduba, or Saduben, had apparently cursed the men in the area, when they had refused to help protect her dignity many years ago. In the process, she had had her child killed. Her vengeance to undo the wrong done to her, makes people cower till date, but they also consider this day as important.
As such, they thank her for fulfilling their wishes over the years.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-