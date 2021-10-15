The dance of atonement: Men who wear sarees and do garba to undo a 200-year-old curse

You saw it in the movie Stree, but the custom of dressing up men in feminine clothes, mainly a saree, has been happening in real life, too.

In the film, men dressed up in sarees, covering their faces while leaving the house for fear of being attacked by a ‘witch’ who would prey on them, owing to an old incident when she was purportedly wronged. In Old City in Ahmedabad, the male residents customarily wear sarees in appeasement of a goddess.

The haunting image of a man all dressed up before the garba dance. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) The haunting image of a man all dressed up before the garba dance. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The extraordinary annual event was photographed recently by Indian Express photographer Nirmal Harindran.

A woman helps her husband get ready before the dance. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) A woman helps her husband get ready before the dance. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

It is a form of a unique Garba celebration in the region — called ‘Sheri Garba’ — wherein men belonging to the Barot community dress up in sarees and dance on the eighth night of nine-day Navratri festival at Sadu Mata Ni Pol.

Men in the area take this annual ritual very seriously. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Men in the area take this annual ritual very seriously. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The tradition is said to be more than two centuries old! It is believed to have been started some 200 years ago, to undo and atone a curse by a woman called ‘Saduba’ who lived in this area. There is a temple in the area dedicated to her, where the men go and pray, and seek her forgiveness.

They dress up, and then go to the local temple to do the dance of atonement. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) They dress up, and then go to the local temple to do the dance of atonement. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Locals say that men dance here in a woman’s garb so as to have their wishes fulfilled, mainly to have their progeny lead healthy and long lives. Saduba, or Saduben, had apparently cursed the men in the area, when they had refused to help protect her dignity many years ago. In the process, she had had her child killed. Her vengeance to undo the wrong done to her, makes people cower till date, but they also consider this day as important.

It is usually done in appeasement of a local goddess. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) It is usually done in appeasement of a local goddess. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

As such, they thank her for fulfilling their wishes over the years.

