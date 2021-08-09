Do men need a special monsoon skincare routine? Here’s what an expert says

Mild exfoliation twice a week with low concentration AHA/BHA exfoliants removes dead skin and unclogs the pores. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

While skincare for women is discussed a lot, men also need to follow a routine, especially in the monsoon season.

It is a known fact that a man has a different skin texture. And while hydration, sebum production, microcirculation and skin thickness is higher, the pH level is lower as compared to the female skin.

Dr Swati Agarwal, a dermatologist at Skination — skin, aesthetic, laser & hair clinic — says in the monsoon season, humidity is high and UV exposure of the skin is similar to hot summer days. Many pre-existing skin concerns can worsen, such as eczema, fungal infection, acne and dermatitis.

“Men definitely need to change their skincare routine according to the changing season,” she says, explaining how they can chart out a monsoon version of skincare essentials.

Rule no. 1

Make sure you wash your face at least twice a day to keep dirt and oil at bay. Mild exfoliation twice a week with low concentration AHA/BHA exfoliants removes dead skin and unclogs the pores.

Rule no. 2

If your skin is oily, use a toner after face wash to take off minor traces of dirt and sebum.

Rule no. 3

Always moisturise immediately after washing. Humectants like hyaluronic acid-based moisturisers do a lot of good to skin. It helps in maintaining the soft and supple skin texture.

Rule no. 4

Do not drop your sunscreen. A rainy or cloudy day does not mean that your skin is safe from UV radiations. Use sunscreen and reapply after 3 hours.

Rule no. 5

Target the under-eye area. The skin is thinner here and more delicate. This is the reason why it is prone to wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles. Keeping it hydrated and moisturised to minimise the appearance of wrinkles. Protective under-eye serums like Vit K with moisturiser is a must this season.

Rule no. 6

Always try to eat healthy. Daily bowl of salad, proteins and fruits are skincare essentials. Remember that hydration in this humid season is the key to healthy and glowing skin.

Rule no. 7

Avoiding smoking and tobacco are the most effective measures to healthy skin and disease-free life.

Rule no. 8

If you are already suffering from medical conditions like diabetes, the chances of skin concerns like fungal infection is higher. Keeping the skin dry, wearing cotton clothes, checking blood sugar levels are important.

