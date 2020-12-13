Some winter tips for men formulating their own skincare routine

These easy tips will help you follow a basic no-nonsense skincare routine. (Photo: Pixabay)

If you are someone who regularly keeps up with skincare and beauty trends, you would know that previous few years have witnessed a boom in skincare and luxury grooming products for men.

“More beauty brands are including men in their conversations and with the stigma around men’s beauty waning, the segment is becoming increasingly sophisticated. The market for clean, high-performing personal care products is on the rise and is projected to reach $166 Billion by 2022, according to Allied Market Research,” Shankar Prasad, the founder of Phy, tells indianexpress.com.

It is, however, still difficult for men to build a skincare routine which works well for them. One just doesn’t know where to begin; there is also this myth that a man’s skin requires a radically different skincare regime, since it is thicker and tougher. Prasad points out that while structurally that is indeed a fact, the skincare needs for both men and women remain the same. “In fact, the higher collagen, larger pores and oilier skin that men have, require a higher frequency of skincare as compared to women. Yet, while women meticulously follow an extensive multi-step routine every night, the male equivalent of this ritual is reaching for a face wash.”

Things to keep in mind while figuring out your routine

While you may just have your face wash handy, opt for a salicylic acid-based face wash if you have acne-prone skin. If you are someone who has dry skin, go for a cream-based face wash.

This winter season, you must have a good moisturiser appropriate for your skin type. Here is how you can select one for yourself.

Also, add a night serum which can meet your skincare concerns such as extreme dryness or pigmentation, acne marks and blemishes.

Since the temperatures are dipping, “you are more prone to sunburns and skin damage”. Sunscreen not only protects you from the harmful UV rays, but it also prevents premature ageing and melanoma.

Many men also avoid using sunscreen owing to its greasy feeling. “The good news is, there are plenty of non-greasy, water-resistant sunscreens available — the thinnest possible layer of which will work to protect you from the harsh effects of UV rays this winter,” Prasad concludes.

