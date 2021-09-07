Men’s grooming: Four must-have beard care products

There are many men who like to stay clean-shaven. And then there are those who like sporting a full beard, or even a stubble, but are not able to.

While facial hair growth varies from person to person, Bhisham Bhateja, the co-founder and director of The Man Company, a premium grooming essentials brand, says if you follow certain expert suggested steps and products, a fully-grown and well-groomed beard will completely transform your look and style — whether you like to have a light stubble, goatee, Van Dyke beard, or no beard at all.

To help you care for your facial fuzz, keep it groomed and healthy, and complement your look, he lists four beard care products; read on.

1. Beard oil

Other than shaving, applying beard oil, especially ones with natural ingredients, can promote the growth of facial hair. These ingredients will also nourish the skin under your beard, which is otherwise neglected. Opt for beard oils integrated with ingredients such as almond, thyme, argan and geranium to keep your beard growth healthy and skin radiant. Apply and massage beard oil properly on your facial hair and leave it overnight.

2. Beard wash

The first step towards beard hygiene is to wash it properly using beard wash. Do not apply regular soap or shampoo as it can strip natural oils from the beard leaving it rough. Products infused with 100 per cent natural elements and essential oils can ensure your beard is cleansed properly right from the roots without draining the sensitive skin underneath.

3. Beard wax

If you are going for a well-to-do, clean, and classy look, beard wax can level up your styling game. Use products with naturally hydrating properties that can style your look without making your beard appear greasy or sticky. Make sure you use the right products to pamper, condition, and moisturise your facial hair.

4. Beard cream

Investing in a good beard cream infused with the nourishing properties of power-packed ingredients like argan and mint can do wonders for your beard, especially the long ones. It reduces itchy beard, rash, razor bumps, and acne. It hydrates the skin and facial hair roots, thereby minimising skin irritation without any sticky and greasy texture. Always choose a product made from organic ingredients and high-end essential oils. Be careful of products with pungent or hard fragrances. A premium beard cream will give an incredible sensation to your skin underneath while also moisturising facial hair.

