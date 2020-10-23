Men’s fashion: Simple tips to style your kurta pyjama this festive season

use colour combinations that you know work best for your skin tone.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

It’s festival time, and celebrations in India are incomplete without a festive outfit. The ideal attire for men this season is the classic kurta pyjama — it’s elegant, chic and suits every age. The first impression is the last impression, so this season let your fashionable kurta pyjama be your means of self-expression. Here are some tips and tricks from Ravi Gupta, owner, Gargee Designer’s to make your regular kurta pyjama look a bit more stylish.

Play with colours

Be bold, mix and match colours. All you have to do is use colour combinations that you know work best for your skin tone. Let the colours express your personal style. Often, the simplest of colour combinations can make your outfit stand out exceptionally well. It is suggested to pick colours that are in contrast to amp up your look.

Dress it up

Make your kurta pyjama look interesting by adding a jacket or drape. If your kurta pyjama is in a solid colour, wear a printed or embellished jacket that will give your attire an edge and help highlight the detailing too.

Pay attention to detail

From fabric to embroidery, you can experiment with a lot of things in your wardrobe. Pick a style that suits your body shape and offers optimum comfort. You can invest in an embroidered collar, self-textured rich-fabrics, geometric patterns and pastels among others to make the festive dress code novel. Your choice of detail will be your way of expressing your style.

Kurta length

With an array of kurtas in the market, choose the length that suits your persona. While short kurtas look good with Patiala or harem pants, long kurtas go well with churidar. Semi-shirt and button-down kurtas are also considered fashionable for its elegance and chic look. You can never go wrong with the classic long kurta that complements your height and elegance.

Accessorise

All traditional outfits look stunning with a modern twist. You can use stylish pins, pocket square and brooches to accentuate the glory of your kurta. Gemstone accessories are also known to be elegant. Bandi jackets with detailed embroidery are also a great choice. Since the weather is getting cooler, a shawl can also be a perfect companion for your kurta pyjama look.

