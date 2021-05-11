Melissa McCarthy’s empowering note from years ago ‘still stands’; read it here

The actor had said her family drives her mission to spread positivity and self-confidence. (Photo: Instagram/@melissamccarthy)

Normally, people think about writing letters to their younger self, going back in time with their sage-like wisdom, and telling them that their future self is doing okay, and that everything will eventually turn out to be all right, even if problems look insurmountable at the moment.

But Melissa McCarthy is not one to do things the conventional way. The actor recently shared with her followers on Instagram a picture, which is really a note that she had written when she was younger, to her older self, doling out some interesting life advice.

“Found this note I wrote to myself years ago… still stands,” the 50-year-old wrote.

The letter is essentially a reminder, which began like this: “To Me. In 10 years you will not remember his name.”

“It’s okay to cry it out,” it continued. “For the love of God — buy both pairs of shoes.”

“Please listen to that little voice inside your head. A walk of shame can be character building. Call Mom. Just eat the damn cookie!!” McCarthy had written.

In conclusion, she wrote: “Go all IN —> you’ll never get today back. XOXOXO, Me.”

Most of these suggestions come from a positive mind space, alluding that just like the rest of us, the actor may have also been struggling with insecurities and other such issues. As such, it is not only encouraging, but also an exercise in positive living, extremely motivating for the rest of us reading it, too.

The actor, who is mother to her two daughters Vivian, 12, and Georgette, 10, with husband Ben Falcone (46), had previously told People magazine that her family drives her mission to spread positivity and self-confidence. “My oldest has a really good head on her shoulders, but kids that age are always thinking, ‘Does someone think I look silly?’ I tell them it’s all silly and we’re all idiots!” she was quoted as saying.

“The second you embrace that and have real friends, you realise that’s the fun part. Who is the dumbest and the goofiest? Those are the friends you’ll have all your life.”

