Mehndi Designs Raksha Bandhan 2019: Best Rakhi mehndi designs images, photos, and pictures

Mehndi Designs Raksha Bandhan 2019 Images, Photos, Pictures: India is a land of festivals, and this week is all about that. The best part about the festive period is that it is accompanied with the joy of sharing and gifting your loved ones. And Raksha Bandhan, the day that celebrates the bond between siblings, is all about that.

As per tradition, sisters tie a sacred thread or knot around her their brother’s wrist, which is symbolic of her love for him while also seeking his protection in return on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This year, the auspicious day falls on August 15.

Much like most festivals, Rakha Bandhan also is all about wearing new clothes and accessories. Many women also opt to apply henna or mehndi on this occasion, which is considered to be an integral part of many Indian festivals. In case also plan to apply mehendi, but are confused about the designs, do not worry as we have you covered! We bring you some of the most popular mehndi designs of this season.

Check some of the designs here.

Timings and Muhurat:

According to drikpanchang.com the Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony will begin at 5:55 am and will end at 5:59 pm on August 15 — the duration being 12 hours and 4 minutes.

The Aparahan time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat will be from 01:45 pm to 04:21. The duration is two hours and 37 minutes.

Purnima tithi begins — 03:45 pm on August 14;

Purnima tithi ends — 05:59 pm on August 15.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to all!