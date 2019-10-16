Mehndi Designs: Best Karwa Chauth Mehndi Designs Images, Photos, and Pictures

Mehndi Designs Karwa Chauth 2019 Images, Photos, Pictures: Hey ladies, Karwa Chauth is here. It’s time to adorn your hands with beautiful mehndi designs. The practice of applying mehndi holds importance and cultural value not only during weddings and festivals but also during Karwa Chauth. It is interesting to see how the design trends change every year and sometimes, even seasons.

So in case you are confused about what designs to picks, here we bring you the latest mehndi designs for Karwa Chauth. This year Karwa Chauth falls on 17th October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laila Afroz (@lailas_mehedi) on Oct 10, 2019 at 1:25pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hennalove (@henna_love_00) on Oct 10, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HENNA_BY_YUSRA (@henna_by_usra) on Oct 10, 2019 at 4:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Patel (@hennabydivya) on Oct 15, 2019 at 7:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakiyya Elias Mansoor (@zakiyya_hennaart) on Oct 15, 2019 at 11:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himani Henna (@himani_henna) on Oct 15, 2019 at 10:40pm PDT

Which design did you like best? Let us know in the comments below.