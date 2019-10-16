Mehndi Designs: Best Karwa Chauth Mehndi Designs Images, Photos, and Pictures

Mehndi Designs Karwa Chauth 2019 Images, Photos, Pictures: Hey ladies, Karwa Chauth is here. It’s time to adorn your hands with beautiful mehndi designs. The practice of applying mehndi holds importance and cultural value not only during weddings and festivals but also during Karwa Chauth. It is interesting to see how the design trends change every year and sometimes, even seasons.
So in case you are confused about what designs to picks, here we bring you the latest mehndi designs for Karwa Chauth. This year Karwa Chauth falls on 17th October.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Which design did you like best? Let us know in the comments below.