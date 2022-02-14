‘Mehbooba’, ‘darling’, and other endearing nicknames Charles and Camilla have for each other

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are next in line to the throne. Queen Elizabeth II gave her nod for the ascension of the two key members of the UK royal family.

Interestingly, when the couple had got married in 2005 — Charles’ second marriage — it was decided that Camilla would be addressed as ‘Princess Consort’ after her husband became King. Now, however, the queen has made it known that the Duchess of Cornwall will be called Queen Camilla or Queen Consort.

ALSO READ | Duchess of Cornwall Camilla writes heartfelt letter to domestic abuse survivors

The announcement came as the queen celebrated 70 years of service to the throne, on February 6, 2022. In an address to the public for her ‘Platinum Jubilee’ year, she said: “…when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me. It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

But, amid all this, the endearing names that Charles and Camilla have for each other are also being discussed. According to an Independent report, ‘Gladys’ is the nickname which is believed to have been given to Camilla by Charles many years ago, even before Princess Diana.

Those who have watched The Crown on Netflix, would be familiar with the nickname that was heard on the fourth season of the show, along with ‘Fred’, which is what Camilla is believed to call Charles. In fact, in the show, Diana even finds a gold bracelet which has the letters ‘G’ and ‘F engraved, indicating the names ‘Gladys’ and ‘Fred’.

Per the report, Diana addressed the incident in reality. “I walked into this man’s office one day and I said, ‘Oh, what’s in that parcel?’ And he said ‘Oh, you shouldn’t look at that.’ So I opened it and there was a gold chain bracelet with a blue enamel disc. It’s got ‘G and F’ entwined in it, ‘Gladys’ and ‘Fred’ — they were their nicknames,” she was quoted as telling royal biographer Andrew Morton.

ALSO READ | Prince Charles and Camilla’s Christmas card photo is a reminder that the pandemic is still on

Charles and Camilla are said to have other nicknames for each other as well. The Prince of Wales recently called his wife “my mehbooba” during a speech at the British Museum in London. In Urdu, ‘mehbooba‘ means ‘beloved’, and it is a word widely used in the Indian subcontinent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

“I cannot quite believe it is almost two years to the day that both my mehbooba and myself were able to be with all of you to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust. Since then, across the globe, there has been terrible loss of life from this dreadful pandemic and we have especially seen the devastating impact throughout south Asia,” he was quoted as saying.

On her part, Camilla was heard lovingly calling her husband ‘darling’ during an event earlier this month.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!