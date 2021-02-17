Meghan Markle’s wax statue gets a baby bump after pregnancy announcement

Ever since she announced her second pregnancy, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has received a lot of love and positivity from royal fans from around the world. And now, to celebrate the news, Madame Tussauds Sydney has given her wax statue a fancy pregnancy makeover.

The team has updated the wax figure with a baby bump, to commemorate the fact that Meghan and her husband Prince Harry will become parents for a second time. But they did not just stop there. The team there even took the wax statue to the Sydney Zoo for a ‘maternity shoot’!

Meghan’s wax figurine was given a leopard print maternity dress, and according to an Instagram post by Madame Tussauds Sydney, she even “received belly kisses from Dot the adorable Kangaroo”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Tussauds Sydney (@tussaudssydney)

“To celebrate the baby news, today we took Meghan to @wildlifesydneyzoo for a maternity photoshoot…Aussie style… Congratulations again to Harry, Meghan and soon-to-be big brother, Archie,” the caption read.

According to a report in People magazine, Sydney has a special connection to Meghan, Harry and their son Archie, who will turn two on May 6, 2021. The Sussexes had announced they were expecting their first child just before starting their October 2018 tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. They even made their first appearance — following the announcement — in Sydney.

Harry and Meghan announced their second pregnancy on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2021, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple said.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

Later, they were also photographed by their long-time friend and photographer Misan Harriman, who shared a sweet black-and-white picture of them in a garden — in which, they appear to be beaming — and wrote: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle