The sweet meaning behind Meghan Markle’s jewellery in birthday video

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, celebrated her 40th birthday on August 4. On the special day, she also launched a mentoring initiative, which according to the Associated Press, “will see 40 celebrities and public figures each commit 40 minutes of their time to help a woman in their community return to the workplace.”

On the Archewell website, Meghan shared a special message regarding the initiative, 40×40, in which she said that mentorship is a way to help women regain their confidence, rebuild economic strength, “and for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women re-entering the workforce. With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well.”

While the initiative was hailed, people could not help but notice the diamond neckpieces Meghan was seen wearing in the video. It is being believed that that the necklaces are a sweet nod to her children — Archie and Lilibet — as they featured the constellations for their star signs, Gemini and Taurus.

A report in Instyle mentions that the neckpieces were crafted by Logan Hollowell, a Los Angeles-based jewellery designer. The ‘Gemini Constellation Necklace’ is believed to be priced at $1,785, and the ‘Taurus Constellation Necklace’ at $1,600.

The Los-Angeles based designer says that the brand uses “14-18k recycled gold and conflict-free gemstones”, on their Instagram page.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also took to Instagram to shed light on Meghan’s initiative. “Happy birthday, Meghan. For her 40th birthday this year, in true Meg fashion, she’s chosen to put the welfare of others first,” she wrote.

“As we all know, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted women around the world.⁣ In America alone, OVER 2 MILLION WOMEN have departed the workforce since January 2020. The three groups experiencing the largest burdens are mothers, women in senior management positions, and women of colour. These women, who are pillars of our communities, are shouldering the brunt of the crisis, including homeschooling and caring for family members of all ages.⁣ It’s time to help women get back into the workforce,” she added.

