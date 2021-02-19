Meghan Markle’s maternity outfit designer says her pregnancy-reveal dress was a ‘powerful’ choice

The designer behind Meghan's pregnancy look, Wes Gordon, has said it conveys the right message in the current climate. (Photo: Instagram/@sussexroyal)

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry, the Duke, recently shared that they are going to become parents for a second time. While a spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news, their longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman shared a beautiful picture on Twitter, which was considered to be the official reveal.

Along with the black-and-white photo of the duke and the duchess, Harriman had shared a note: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

And while people have appreciated the post — the photograph has also gone viral — the designer behind the look has commended the duchess, stating that her reason to pose in an already-existing outfit is a “powerful” decision.

Meghan was photographed in a sleeveless, floor-length white dress by Carolina Herrera, which she had custom-made when she was pregnant with her first child Archie, in 2018. And according to a report in the People magazine, the designer behind the look Wes Gordon has said it conveys the right message in the current climate.

“The number one thing someone can do for sustainability is hold on to those pieces you buy and use them for a longer amount of time. That’s why I think what Meghan did was such a powerful message. She wore a dress that’s no less beautiful because it’s two years old, it makes her feel no less special or happy,” the creative director of the American label was quoted as telling the Daily Telegraph.

Meghan and Harry posed for the photo in California — where they currently reside — remotely, via an iPad. They lovingly stared into each other’s eyes and were all smiles. This is especially joyful for them, since the duchess had revealed she had suffered a miscarriage when she was pregnant with her second child in July 2020.

