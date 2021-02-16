Meghan Markle’s maternity dress is a subtle nod to her first pregnancy

Meghan is someone who has always set interesting fashion goals, and her style is said to be chic, smart and minimalistic. (Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle_official)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a happy couple. Reason? They are expecting their second child. The former senior royals — who stepped down from their roles to seek a more private life in the US — made the announcement on Valentine’s Day 2021: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple said.

Later, they were also photographed by their long-time friend and photographer Misan Harriman, who shared a sweet black-and-white picture of them in a garden — in which, they appear to be beaming — and wrote: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

While this has left their fans and netizens overjoyed, along with Harry’s grandmother, the Queen — a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the 94-year-old monarch shared her joy with Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the “entire family” — people are eager to learn more about the baby. And while Harry and Meghan are naturally keeping things to themselves, as to when the baby will be here, etc., it has been understood that the maternity dress that Meghan wore for the photoshoot has a sweet connection to her firstborn, Archie.

According to People magazine, the duchess’ dress was riddled with meaning. The flowy, floor-length Carolina Herrera dress is believed to have been made for her when she was pregnant with her first child!

Meghan is someone who has always set interesting fashion goals, and her style is said to be chic, smart and minimalistic. While the couple has been leading a more private life in the US, we cannot wait to see what the duchess’ maternity wardrobe will look like this time. Safe to say, it will be inspired from her first pregnancy, and we may even see a repeat of outfits; how cool!

