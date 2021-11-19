Meghan Markle talks about Archie, Lilibet, Prince Harry and more on The Ellen Show

Meghan Markle has finally made her Ellen debut. The Duchess of Sussex was a guest at comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres’ eponymous chat show and shared many of her life’s significant moments, including the birth of her kids, her life as a royal, and living in the US with her husband, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

The duchess — a former actor — reminisced about the time when she used to audition a lot, and would drive into the same parking lot in an old car, whose driver’s side door would not open. So, she would have to crawl in through the trunk! Amid all the laughs, she reminded people how relatable and real she is, despite all these years of being a royal.

Archie and Lilibet

The mother-of-two, who moved to the US early 2020, giving up on her role as a senior royal and practically detaching from the UK royal institution, also talked about her kids, which is a first, considering she has not been a talk show guest ever since her wedding in 2018.

Of their Halloween 2021 costumes, Meghan said her son Archie was a dinosaur, but that only “lasted about five minutes”. DeGeneres, who seemed to have spent the holiday with them, countered saying “it was not even five minutes”, and that “Harry talked him into putting the head on”. Her baby daughter Lilibet (born earlier this year), however, was dressed as a “skunk”.

She also told the audience that Lilibet has begun teething and Archie “loves to dance”.

Settling in California

Harry and Meghan, as mentioned earlier, stepped down as senior royals and left the UK to settle in the US, Meghan’s home country to seek more financial independence. More than a year later, people are still talking about the big move. When Ellen asked the Duchess how her husband has been dealing with the transition, considering he was born and raised in the UK, she said, “He loves it. We’ve just been able to spend a lot of time at home, and create our home.”

Interestingly, DeGeneres is the couple’s neighbor in Montecito, where they live.

Secret Halloween party

When they were keeping their relationship a secret, Meghan and Harry had secretly attended a Halloween party in Toronto, Canada, shortly before the world found out about their romance. The couple was also joined by Princess Eugenie and her husband. She spoke about that time, saying, “The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to have just one fun night on the town, before it was out in the world that we were a couple.”

The Bench

The duchess also talked about her book, The Bench, saying that it was initially her idea to write it in a poem form and present it to her husband on Father’s Day. The couple had welcomed their first child Archie in 2019. “It was about my observation of him, and him being a dad, which was the most beautiful thing to watch,” she said, adding that when she shared it with friends, she was told it resonated with them, because it was “inclusive”. And that is when she decided to turn it into a children’s book.

