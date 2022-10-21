Meghan Markle lends support to Iranian women by wearing statement-making t-shirt; take a look

The ongoing crisis in Iran — where women have been fighting for their rights against what is being called an ‘autocratic’ regime — is being discussed around the world, with many celebrities lending their support to women and men, who have been protesting on the streets and risking their lives in the Middle Eastern country.

The turmoil started after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was purportedly detained by the country’s ‘morality police’ and beaten up during detention, which led to her going into a state of coma and later dying.

According to reports, Amini was detained for not wearing her hijab properly, which is a punishable offence in the country. When the news of her death broke, it led to violent protests that claimed many lives. Since then, many women have tossed their headscarves, burning them and shouting anti-government slogans.

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle was seen standing in solidarity with the brave Iranian women who are being arrested on the regular. She was photographed wearing a black t-shirt with the words ‘women, life, freedom’ written on it in Farsi.

According to an Independent report, the Duchess of Sussex — who currently resides in California with her husband Prince Harry, the Duke — wore the t-shirt to the Women@Spotify event in Los Angeles. The 41-year-old was spotted attending the event with Archewell president Mandana Dayani and executive vice president of global communications Ashley Momtaheni, both of whom are Iranian.

Dayani later took to Instagram to write a long note, stating how the duchess spoke about “courage and bravery” that Iranian protesters have been showing for weeks now.

“Women. Life. Freedom. Allies have shown up in so many forms over the past month since the death of Mahsa Amini. I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni, as we continue to highlight the bravery and courage of the women and young girls on the frontlines of one of the most important feminist movements of our lives,” the caption read.

Dayani continued, “…Meghan spoke about the revolution being led by women and young girls in Iran, the courage and bravery they show every day, and their leadership and advocacy of basic human rights: women, life, freedom.”

She added that as an Iranian woman, who “fled her home country in pursuit of these very freedoms, [she] could not have been more grateful for how she chooses, again and again, to advocate for women around the world”, mentioning Meghan.

“Proud day at Archewell, and especially for me and Ashley Momtaheni,” she concluded.

Other celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Harry Styles have also shown their support to the women in Iran. Jolie, in fact, shared several photographs of the protests, where women were seen chopping off their hair to stand up to the government.

The ‘Maleficent‘ actor wrote in the caption, “Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran. All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Mahsa Amini and all young Iranians like her.”

