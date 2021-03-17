Meghan Markle shows calligraphy skills in personal notes to women; see pic

Meghan Markle continues to support UK charities even after having stepped down from her royal role. (file)

Even after moving to the US, Meghan Markle is doing her bit to help women in the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly wrote special notes wishing luck to women looking for jobs. She wrote them as part of UK organisation Smart Works’ efforts to help unemployed and vulnerable women return to their workplace by providing coaching tips and professional attire for job interviews.

On the note, Meghan also used her calligraphy skills to address and sign each message with some lines of encouragement in her own handwriting.

“You’ll be amazing in your interview! Remember deep breaths and be yourself,” she wrote on one of the notes.

In another personal message, she congratulated a woman for getting a job in the health sector. “I wanted to offer my personal congratulations on landing a new position in public health — I can’t think of anything more important right now. And I’m so pleased to know that Smart Works supported you in the lead-up to your successful job interview.”

Smart Works was among the four patronages Meghan announced she would support as part of her royal work, and continues to do even after having stepped down from her royal role.

“The reason why I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframed the idea of charity as community…..it’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits,” Meghan had reportedly said in 2019.

“We are delighted to confirm that the Duchess of Sussex will remain a patron of Smart Works,” the organisation also announced a while ago, reported People.