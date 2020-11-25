Meghan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage after first son Archie

Meghan Markle opened up about her miscarriage in an article she wrote for a US daily. (File)

Meghan Markle suffered a miscarriage when she was pregnant with her second child after Archie, she recently revealed in an article.

In a New York Times article that she wrote, titled “The Losses We Share”, the Duchess of Sussex talked about how she felt a “sharp cramp” while changing her son Archie’s nappy in July this year.

It was a usual day for Meghan. “It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib.” But soon she felt a cramp.

“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” Meghan wrote.

“‘I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she expressed.

She described falling ill at home in Los Angeles and being in the hospital, watching Prince Harry’s “heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine” while they grieved for their baby.

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” she wrote.

Talking about the grief of the loss of a child, she added, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from a miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

