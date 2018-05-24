Royal Wedding 2018 highlights: Queen hosts wedding reception for newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

After months of preparations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally exchanged vows and rings in a beautiful ceremony at the St George’s Chapel in England on Saturday. The newlyweds, now to be known as Duke and Duchess of Sussex gazed into each other’s eyes and pledged their eternal love in front of members of the royal family, hundreds of celebrity guests and millions of viewers around the world.
IN PICS | Best moments from the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
IN PICS | Royal Wedding 2018: Priyanka Chopra to Oprah Winfrey; all the guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s grand ceremony
Markle arrived to the wedding venue with thousands of people cheering all along the way as she drove down to the chapel from her hotel with her mother. Walked down the aisle accompanied part of the way by Prince Charles and by 10 young page boys and bridesmaids, she made heads turn in a beautiful wedding gown designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller and a long veil that billowed out for many feet behind her long train.. The group of pageboys and bridesmaid included 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, children of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.
ALSO READ | Royal Wedding 2018: The way Prince Harry looks at Meghan Markle is all Twitterati want from their partners
Prince Harry and bestman Prince William wore dark formal military dress, with white gloves and the frock coat uniforms of the Blues and Royals.
After the beautiful service in the church, the newlyweds seals their union with a kiss as they stepped outside before setting off on a carriage procession. For more updates on the royal wedding, follow this live blog.
Watch the Royal Wedding Live here:
Sir Elton John performed at the Reception, which was hosted by The Queen at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. According to the statement relased by the Kensington Palace, Prince Harry had asked the noted musician and singer to perform on the special day. "Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family," the statement added.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex urged everyone to donate to a list of charitable organisaton instead of sending the royal couple gifts on tehir wedding. Sharing a list of seven such foundations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thanked everyone.
Clarence House shared a beautiful photo of Prince Charles walking his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle down the aisle at the St George's Chapel. The bride started to walk the aisle solo before meeting the Prince of Wales halfway to the altar.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive back at Windsor Castle after their carriage procession for the reception.
The royal reception will include the cutting of the wedding cake designed by Claire Ptak. The special cake features elderflower syrup made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham from the estate’s own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. The reception will also include speeches from The Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and his newlywed wife, Meghan Markle.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Queen Elizabeth II is giving a Lunchtime Reception at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle for around 600 guests drawn from the Wedding Service congregation. In an official statement, the Kensignton Palace released the royal menu is it's more than exquisite. From delicious entrées such as Garden Pea Panna Cotta with Quail Eggs and Lemon Verbena to mouthwatering desserts like Miniature Rhubarb Crumble Tartlets.
The statement also added that guests will be served Pol Roger Brut Réserve Non Vintage Champagne, and a selection of wines along with some signature mocktails and Sandringham Cox's apple juice
.
Amid all the frenzy and chatter around the royal wedding, Kensington Palace shared photo of the newlyweds, Duke and Duchess of Sussex sharing a kiss and another of them stepping out of the St George's Chapel after their wedding.
Newelyweds, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share their first kiss as husband and wife on the steps of the St George's Chaple before the crowd.
The newlyweds, Duke and Duchess of Sussex emerged at the West Steps of the Chapel, they were waved off on their carriage procession through Windsor by members of both families. In a horse-drawn carriage the couple depart from the wedding venue as crowd cheers.
The beautiful wedding ceremony came to an end with the national anthem been played. Now, the newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their way out, smiling to guests. The couple seal their wedding with a kiss as they emerge from the Chapel.
The wedding register is being signed as cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason is playing for the guests. The service is about to end.
The archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, proclaims them “husband and wife”. Cheers can be heard from outside the chapel.
Prince Harry makes his vow to take Meghan to be his wife “for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part”. Then Markle repeats the same words and it’s time for the rings exchanged as “a sign of our marriage”.
The bride arrives wearing a dress by British designer Claire Waight Keller.
Next address is by the Most Rev Michael Curry, the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal church in the US. He quotes Martin Luther King Jr in his reading.
The Lady Jane Fellowes (Princess Diana's sister) from the Nave read from the Song of Solomon during the special service at the chapel.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holdd hands as the Rt Rev David Conner, the dean of Windsor conducts the service.
The first hymn is Lord of all Hopefulness.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Meghan Markle is wearing a simple, long-sleeved white dress, with veil covering her face.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle dressed in a beautiful dress designed by Clare Waight Keller.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Meghan Markle reached the venue with her mother and the owrld got the first glimpse of her wedding gown as she stepped out of the car.
The Queen has arrived at St George's Chapel with the Duke of Edinburgh, wearing a lime-green dress by Stewart Parvin.
Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chaple for her wedding. Crowd cheers as her car passes them.
Members of the Royal family arrive at St George's Chapel and enter via the Galilee Porch, some on foot and others by car. They included the Duke and Duchess of Kent; Princess Anne, the Princess Royal and Mike and Zara Tindall.
Bride-to-be Meghan Markle leaves from her hotel for the wedding venue, St George's Chapel in Windsor.
Meghan Markle's friend and international superstar, Priyanka Chopra's look for the royal wedding is finally revealved. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the diva arrived at St George's Chaple in a Vivienne Westwood's ensemble.
//www.instagram.com/embed.js
Actor George Clooney arrived at St George's Chapel with his wife wife Amal. Soon after David and Victoria Beckham too reached the venue. Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba were among the first guests to arrive.
Not all royal grooms decide to wear rings or wedding bands after their wedding. However, according to the statement released by the Kensington Palace, Prince Harry has decided to wear a ring unlike his brother Prince William. "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen Cleave and Company to make their Wedding rings," the palace tweeted. Adding more details about the wedding symbols, they said, "Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish."
Kensington Palace had announced some of the springtime dishes that were being prepared ahead of the royal couple’s May 19 wedding. Royal Chef Mark Flanagan and his team are pepped up to treat the guests with delicious delicacies made from the freshest produce available. “All the staff are delighted to be involved on the day. We’ve even had old staff contacting us if we need some extra support,” the Head Chef said in a statement issued by the palace. Read more here
The stage is all set and guests have begun to arrive at the venue of the royal wedding. From celebrities to royal dignitaries are beginning to arrive at Windsor's St George's Chapel.