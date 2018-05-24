Royal Wedding 2018 highlights: Queen hosts wedding reception for newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ride a horse-drawn carriage, after their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. (Source: AP) Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ride a horse-drawn carriage, after their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. (Source: AP)

After months of preparations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally exchanged vows and rings in a beautiful ceremony at the St George’s Chapel in England on Saturday. The newlyweds, now to be known as Duke and Duchess of Sussex gazed into each other’s eyes and pledged their eternal love in front of members of the royal family, hundreds of celebrity guests and millions of viewers around the world.

Markle arrived to the wedding venue with thousands of people cheering all along the way as she drove down to the chapel from her hotel with her mother. Walked down the aisle accompanied part of the way by Prince Charles and by 10 young page boys and bridesmaids, she made heads turn in a beautiful wedding gown designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller and a long veil that billowed out for many feet behind her long train.. The group of pageboys and bridesmaid included 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, children of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Harry and bestman Prince William wore dark formal military dress, with white gloves and the frock coat uniforms of the Blues and Royals.

After the beautiful service in the church, the newlyweds seals their union with a kiss as they stepped outside before setting off on a carriage procession. For more updates on the royal wedding, follow this live blog.

