scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Top news

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first American Christmas card

The new holiday card is an illustration of a photo taken by the Duchess of Sussex’s mother Doria Ragland

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 24, 2020 2:10:30 pm
harry meghan christmas cardPrince Harry and Meghan Markle's official Christmas card this year. (Source: mayhew/Twitter)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their official Christmas card for this year, ahead of their first celebration as a family in Montecito, California.

The new holiday card is an illustration of a photo taken by the Duchess of Sussex’s mother Doria Ragland. The photo was released through Mayhew, Meghan’s animal welfare organisation patronage in the UK.

“We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community,” Mayhew captioned the picture.

The picture features Meghan and Prince Harry with their son Archie on his lap, and their two dogs Pula and Guy, all sitting in their backyard, in front of Archie’s playhouse.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the card reads.

Also Read |Queen Elizabeth’s chefs reveal traditional Christmas gingerbread recipe; watch

A spokesperson of the royal couple was quoted as saying by People. “The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother…The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”

A while ago, other members of the British royal family, including Prince William-Kate and Prince Charles-Camilla also shared their respective official Christmas cards.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Stella Tennant, Stella Tennant dead, british model Stella Tennant, Gianni Versace, stella tennant model, indianexpress, indianexoress.com, AP, stella tennat pics, stella tennant fashion, who is Stella Tennant, Stella Tennant news, RIP Stella Tennant ,
Stella Tennant passes away at 50; a pictorial tribute to the British model

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 24: Latest News

Advertisement