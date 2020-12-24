Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first American Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official Christmas card this year. (Source: mayhew/Twitter)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their official Christmas card for this year, ahead of their first celebration as a family in Montecito, California.

The new holiday card is an illustration of a photo taken by the Duchess of Sussex’s mother Doria Ragland. The photo was released through Mayhew, Meghan’s animal welfare organisation patronage in the UK.

“We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community,” Mayhew captioned the picture.

The picture features Meghan and Prince Harry with their son Archie on his lap, and their two dogs Pula and Guy, all sitting in their backyard, in front of Archie’s playhouse.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the card reads.

A spokesperson of the royal couple was quoted as saying by People. “The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother…The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”

A while ago, other members of the British royal family, including Prince William-Kate and Prince Charles-Camilla also shared their respective official Christmas cards.

