Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose to fly commercial to the UK after ditching private jets

A lot has changed since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK more than two years ago. For one, their lifestyle certainly seems to have changed. Their appearances on talks shows and other such platforms — even red carpets — have become more casual, and there is less security than would have otherwise been allowed to them, when they were senior members of the British royal family until 2020.

What else can possibly explain why they chose to fly in a commercial aircraft as opposed to a private one?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK, for the first time since the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June this year. But, instead of using their private jet, the couple chose to make the trip in a commercial plane, a Hello! magazine report has claimed.

It comes in the wake of several reports of celebrities flaunting their wealth and taking private jets for short distances, even as climate activists warn of its repercussions on the planet.

According to the outlet, the couple landed in Harry’s home country on Saturday morning, September 3, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, were not with them. A spokesperson for the couple was quoted as saying by the publication: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

The duo is slated to travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit on September 5, and will also visit Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 8, per the report.

This comes amid some revelations made by Meghan, a former actor in her recent interview and podcast conversations, against the royal institution. Prior to her wedding to Prince Harry, she would regularly share updates of her life on Instagram, a practice that she gave up entirely after entering the royal life. In a recent interview with The Cut, she called it “a big adjustment” and a “huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life”.

The duchess had also talked about “forgiveness” and strained relationships within the royal family and with her own family, telling The Cut: “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But, it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything… I have a lot to say until I don’t. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”

