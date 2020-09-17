Meghan-Harry donate more than Rs 95 lakh to female education charity

Meghan and Prince Harry celebrated their birthdays by making donations to a female education charity. (File)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have donated more than 100,000 pounds (Rs 95,43,851) to a female education charity Camfed, to mark their birthdays on August 4 and September 15, respectively.

Camfed or Campaign for Female Education is a non-profit organisation that works for the education of vulnerable girls and young women across Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania and Malawi.

The announcement came on Prince Harry’s 36th birthday this year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they would make a donation matching that of the Sussex Squad (the name given to their fans), who had earlier donated USD 130,000 (Rs 95,70,099) to Camfed to mark the couple’s birthdays.

In addition to this, Meghan and Prince Harry also left a heartfelt note for all who donated to the charity. “No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated,” they were quoted by Independent.

The official website of Camfed also features a message on behalf of the Sussex Squad. It reads, “one of the great things about being fans of Harry and Meghan is never being at a loss for inspiration to celebrate them in purposeful and meaningful ways”.

“Fundamental to their appeal is how earnestly they carry out their humanitarian work, serving and embracing young leaders around the world who, as they flourish, make sure that no one in their communities is left behind,” it further mentions.

