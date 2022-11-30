Meghan Markle is all praises for husband Prince Harry in the final episode of podcast series

Throughout her podcast series, titled ‘Archetypes‘, Meghan Markle has highlighted many women-centric issues around the world, sharing anecdotes from her own life and how she herself has struggled with the patriarchal push. In many of her episodes, the Duchess of Sussex has made it a point to speak highly of her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who was also extolled in the final episode of the series.

It is no secret that the duchess and the duke work together as team, and it has been made evident in many of their past decisions, including stepping down the from the posts of senior royals, relocating to the US for more privacy and to be able to raise their children there without tabloid scrutiny.

Recently, during the globally-televised funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry and Meghan appeared to keep a united front at all times, as cameras captured their every movement — from when they arrived, to the last moment when they were seen driving off after the final service at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan walk inside Westminster Hall in London. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) Prince Harry and Meghan walk inside Westminster Hall in London. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

While the couple has claimed to have experienced substantial trauma and mental health issues in the past, it is only natural they operate as a unit today. Meghan, surely, made it a point to acknowledge this in the recent and season finale episode of her Spotify series.

The duchess said her husband had a role to play on how the final episode — which aired November 29 — would play out. For the first time on the show, the 41-year-old had three male guests: Trevor Noah, Andy Cohen, and Judd Apatow.

“If you’ve been listening to the past 11 episodes, you may have noticed you haven’t heard many men’s voices. In fact, until now, outside of a quick pop-in from my husband, in the first episode, this show has featured exclusively women’s voices. And that’s by design. It was important to us that women have a space to share their authentic and complicated complex and dynamic experiences to be heard and to be understood,” Meghan was heard saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman)

She added that Harry helped her see the other side, nudging her to include male voices in the podcast for people to understand the complexities of gender. “It also occurred to me — and truth be told at the suggestion of my husband — that if we really want to shift how we think about gender and the limiting labels that we separate people into, then we have to broaden the conversation. And, we have to actively include men in that conversation,” said the duchess.

Elsewhere in the episode, while speaking with Noah, Meghan shared that when she was working on her children’s book ‘The Bench‘ — which released last year in June — she was inspired by the kind of father that Harry is. The couple shares two children: Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski)

“It is about this softer side of masculinity and how I have seen my husband as a dad and an example of that. That is the person that the young boy can look to and say, ‘Oh, this is what it means to be a man. This is an example of that. That’s the person that can put the band-aid on my knee’.”

Advertisement

The royal also stated that Harry defied the stereotype of what a man should behave like, and that men can be nurturing, too. “That level of being nurtured can come from a male figure in your life just as much as it can from a female figure. But, also for those male figures that it feels really good to be able to provide that and to be able to show that part of your personality, that it does not make you less of a man.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!