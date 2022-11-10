scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

What does Meghan Markle think of the ‘B-word’ and women being called ‘difficult’?

In one of her previous episodes, the 41-year-old had touched upon the word 'bimbo' and its negative connotation

The Sussex royal said the word can take away and "hide" a woman's "awesome qualities". (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Through her podcast series Archetypes, Meghan Markle has been covering important topics pertaining to women and the stereotypes that they have come to be associated with globally. Having been subjected to a few stereotypes herself, mainly by the British tabloids, Meghan — who now lives in the US with her family — has been using her clout and platform to change the narrative about women all over the world.

In one of her previous episodes, the 41-year-old touched upon the word ‘bimbo’ and its negative connotation, and how she had to simply look presentable — and suck in her stomach — on a show without having to use her brain cells. In another episode, she discussed why the term ‘diva’ has assumed a dismissive shade.

In her recent podcast episode, the Duchess of Sussex attempted to dissect the meaning of another ‘B-word’ — ‘b*tch’ — and how it has been used for ages to insult women. In the episode titled “To ‘B’ or Not to ‘B’?“, she spoke with cosmetics entrepreneur Victoria Jackson and chairwoman of Starbucks, Mellody Hobson, about how the word has been “sadly” used to describe certain women.

“It is just one of those labels that feels like it is thrown around constantly, and while its usage, certainly has undertones that say a lot about the person who is speaking, there is still a specific type of woman who tends to be the recipient,” the duchess stated.

While comedian Robin Thede — who was also a part of the podcast — opined that the B-word can be used to describe a woman who “goes after what she wants”, Meghan shared in a voiceover that she does not really agree. “What these people are implying when they use that very-charged word is that this woman, ‘Oh she’s difficult’. Which is really just a euphemism, or is probably not even a euphemism. It is really a code word for the b-word,” the mother-of-two remarked.

The Sussex royal also said the word can take away and “hide” a woman’s “awesome qualities”.

