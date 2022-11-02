scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Meghan Markle podcast: Duchess reflects on motherhood, her own mother’s contributions

The Duchess of Sussex said the "greatest way to start the morning" is by preparing breakfast for her kids and her husband: "It's very important to me. I love doing it."

Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle podcast, Meghan Markle motherhood, Meghan Markle mother, Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle children, Meghan Markle morning routine, indian express newsThe duchess, whose parents divorced when she was six years old, reflected on the pressures that mothers face. "With this episode on my brain, it got me thinking about all the ways my mom supported me." (Photo: Instagram/@doria_ragland_fanpage)

There have been many times when Meghan Markle has talked fondly about her mother Doria Ragland, who made occasional appearances in the UK when her daughter lived there. We saw Ragland during Meghan’s wedding with Prince Harry, visibly emotional and wiping off her tears, and later during her grandson Archie’s christening.

The Duchess of Sussex, in her latest podcast episode, reflected on her relationship with her mother — who also coincidently made a virtual appearance — and opened up more about her own motherhood journey.

As part of the episode on Spotify — titled ‘Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom‘ — Meghan spoke with actor Pamela Adlon, and was also joined by Sophie Trudeau, who is the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But, the most interesting thing happened when the duchess received a FaceTime call from her mother. “Oh sugar, my mom’s FaceTiming me,” Meghan said, before greeting her: “Hey, mommy!” Her mother replied, “Hey, how’s my girl?”

To this, Meghan replied: “I’m okay. I’m hanging in there. It’s okay. I’m recording right now. Do you want to see?” The rest of the exchange was as sweet as ever. When asked if she could call back later, Meghan’s mother commented: “You have on a smiley face”, to which Meghan replied: “I have on a smiley face. I love you.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the duchess — whose parents divorced when she was six years old — reflected on the pressures that mothers face. “With this episode on my brain, it got me thinking about all the ways my mom supported me, how she took care of me and the house and herself, and how she just juggled so much.

“The amount that women carry, that they navigate — it is immense and often the most thankless unpaid labor there is. There’s no union. There’s no lunch break. There’s nothing like that. At home, women just work really, really hard.”

In the episode, Meghan also talked about her own experience in her Montecito home, where she lives with her husband and two kids: Archie Harrison, three, and one-year-old Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana. Explaining her “morning rush”, the duchess said: “So, the morning rush, I’m sure it will only get more chaotic as they get older. For me, it is — you know — both [the] monitors on for the kids to hear them; always up with Lily, get her downstairs, then a half-hour later, Archie’s up.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghan_markle_page)

She also said the “greatest way to start the morning” is by preparing breakfast for her kids and her husband: “It’s very important to me. I love doing it.”

