scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Why Meghan Markle felt a ‘negative connotation’ to the word ‘ambitious’ while dating Prince Harry

Meghan, a former actor, reflected on the sudden craze and interest around her life that came under the spotlight more after her relationship with the Duke of Sussex became public

Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle news, Meghan Markle podcast, Meghan Markle on ambition, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feminism, indian express newsA feminist, Meghan Markle said ambitious women are often treated poorly by the society, and she realised this when she started dating her now-husband Prince Harry. (Photo: Instagram)

Meghan Markle, who has always been vocal about social issues and causes — especially those pertaining to women — recently made a striking revelation on the debut episode of her Spotify podcast ‘Archetypes‘.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married the UK royal family’s Prince Harry in 2018, said that ever since the couple got together, the idea of ‘ambition’ that she, as a woman, had in her head, assumed a negative form.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In conversation with her first guest and friend, Serena Williams — an ace tennis player — Meghan talked about how society views women, versus what it expects of men. The duchess looked back on her education and said how the nuns of Immaculate Heart, an all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles that she attended always “empowered” its students.

“This feminist ideology trickled down into nearly every aspect of my education; it is probably safe to say into every aspect of my life,” she was quoted as saying. “This message to me and my classmates was clear: our futures as young women were limitless. Ambition? That was the whole point!” the mother-of-two added.

ALSO READ |Prince Harry talks about the ‘Africa’ connect between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle

She then went on to say that she does not “remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious'”. “…until I started dating my now-husband.”

Meghan, a former actor, reflected on the sudden craze and interest around her life that came under the spotlight more after her relationship with the Duke of Sussex — who is the son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and the younger brother of Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge — became public.

She purportedly said about the negative press that she had received back then: “And apparently, ‘ambition’ is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is — according to some. So, since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it is really hard to un-feel it. I can’t unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller, so much smaller, on a regular basis.”

The duchess also pointed out during the podcast episode that if “little girls in a school room” are ambitious or raise their hands more, they are likely to be called “bossy”, but the same does not apply to boys and men.

She also highlighted the difference in treatment of men and women after children are born, telling her other guest Dr Laura Kray of the University of California, Berkeley that the “double standard between how men and women are treated after having kids is so, so real”.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Meghan Markle talks about Archie, Lilibet, Prince Harry and more on The Ellen Show

“I’ve felt it,” said Meghan, who is mother to three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet, whom she shares with Prince Harry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spotify Podcasts (@spotifypodcasts)

She also talked about the unfairness of how ambitious women are treated, stating that people often have this “misconception” that an ambitious woman has an “agenda”, is “calculating”, or “selfish or aggressive”, and that if one is “that fierce or strong or brave, then [they] somehow deserve whatever gets thrown at [them]”.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior members of the British royal family more than two years ago, and continue to discharge their duties to the crown from the US, where they now live. It was believed that their decision stemmed from the treatment meted out to the duchess, who openly stated in interviews later that the ‘toxic’ tabloid culture in the UK, the lack of privacy impacted her mental health.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with themPremium
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 06:20:31 pm
Next Story

Cafe Minamdang: Seo In-guk’s loony crime thriller sacrifices riveting storytelling for unnecessary comedy

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | To hoist the flag or not to — the choice is clear

Opinion | To hoist the flag or not to — the choice is clear

Qutub Minar case: ASI asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’

Qutub Minar case: ASI asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

Premium
BeReal, the most intriguing social media app in years
Tech InDepth

BeReal, the most intriguing social media app in years

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Maria Prymachenko
Exploring ‘The Ukrainian World of Maria Prymachenko’ though colourful paintings
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement