Meghan Markle meets activist Gloria Steinem to discuss women’s rights and voting

Meghan Markle has always been vocal about women’s rights. This time, the Duchess of Sussex met activist Gloria Steinem to speak on the same issue, including representation and voting.

The conversation took place as part of the “backyard chat” with Steinem that was filmed in July 2020 for Makers Women, a women empowerment platform.

In a short black-and-white clip posted by the organisation on Instagram, the two women are seen sitting in the shade of a tree, at a distance from each other to maintain social distancing rules. “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Gloria Steinem discuss representation, why each vote matters, and how all women ‘are linked, not ranked’,” Makers Women captioned the Instagram video.

In the video, Meghan is seen telling Steinem, “Today is a pretty great day, for me, it’s a pretty great day.” The activist then goes on to share her opinion about the upcoming US election and the importance of each and every vote.

Meghan adds, “People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to be where we are right now,” to which the activist responds, ‘If you don’t vote you don’t exist… it’s the only place we are all equal, in the voting booth.”

Only a while ago, the new mother urged women across the US to take an active interest and participate in the 2020 presidential election, stressing on the need for “change”, at an online voter summit When All Women Vote Couch Party. “When we look at the attempts at voter suppression and what that’s doing it’s all the more reason we need each of you to be out there supporting each other, to understand that this fight is worth fighting, and we all have to be out there mobilizing to have our voices heard,” she was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

