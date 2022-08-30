scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Meghan Markle hints return to Instagram, criticises royal family’s social media ‘structure’

"It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life," Meghan said, on giving up social media after wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan hints a possible return to Instagram

Before her much-publicised wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regularly shared updates with her over 3 million followers on the popular social networking service, Instagram. From her travel and food adventures to general tidbits of daily life, the Suit actor remained connected to her fans.

However, entering the royal life meant giving up control over Instagram, along with her passport and personal blog, among other things. “It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” Meghan said, in a recent interview with The Cut.

However, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, permanently stepped down as working royals in January 2020 and moved to Santa Barbara, in the US. As such, she is now contemplating a possible return to social media. “I’m getting back … on Instagram,” she said.

 

During the interaction, Meghan also revealed the “structure” they were expected to follow before posting a photo on @KensingtonRoyal – the account handled by Harry, Kate, and Williams that she was permitted to join after the wedding.

“There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she said. This didn’t sit well with her, given her strained equation with British tabloids.

Meghan asked: “Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

 

Thus, the couple later launched a separate page, @SussexRoyal, on which they refused to play the “exchange game”. They stopped updating this page after their decision to step back from senior royal roles.

In 2020, in an interview with Fortune, Meghan had declared she is staying away from social media for “self-preservation”. “For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time. I made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and in many ways, that’s helpful for me.”

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 07:00:02 pm
