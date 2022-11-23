Meghan Markle goes back to high school, talks about female sexuality and revisits the word ‘bimbo’

Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes has been shining light on many female-centric issues around the world, mainly to do with labels that are put on women, and their struggles with patriarchy.

For many weeks now, the Duchess of Sussex has talked about many events and episodes from her own life on her podcast series, while interacting with other celebrated women around the world, who have had to face their own roadblocks along the way.

Topics have ranged from parenting to ambition, mental health and dreams, being women of colour, being treated in an inferior manner, and such. In the penultimate episode of the Spotify series, the duchess explored “the freedom and fulfillment that can be found when we live outside of the labels we’re given by society”.

For this special episode, Meghan went back to her school Immaculate Heart, Los Angeles, which she attended during the foundational years of her life, from ages 12 to 17. Going all nostalgic, the duchess called it a “pretty campus” as she remembered her locker. “Oh, my gosh. How funny. My locker was right over here. I was somewhere smack in the middle. I don’t remember, because these are your lockers when you’re in high school, and the middle school lockers were up there,” the 41-year-old was heard saying.

She had mentioned her school in one of the previous podcast episodes, wherein she had talked about the “negative connotation” to the word ‘ambitious’ that she came to realise while dating her now-husband Prince Harry. The couple got married in the UK in 2018, but stepped down as senior royals in 2020, to relocate to the US and raise their children in privacy there.

“You’ve heard me talk about Immaculate Heart on the series before and the influence it’s had on my life. And look, I was there from ages, about 12 to 17, which are really formative years in your life — they certainly were for me. And let me just say, being back there, the energy, it was, it was palpable. I was happy to be back there,” Meghan said.

It was here that she met with three recent graduates and learnt about the labels put on women, such as ‘b**ch’ and ‘bossy’ — both of which she had addressed in her previous episodes. Meghan said she was surprised to know the women had heard the word ‘bimbo‘ — which she previously discussed in an episode with Paris Hilton — only on TikTok.

“I mean, talk about aging myself. But, this idea of the ‘bimbo’, the dumb blonde, this was something I grew up seeing all the time and here you go… they hadn’t,” the duchess said.

For the episode, she was joined by Candace Bushnell — the author of ‘Sex and the City‘ — and also actor and trans rights activist Michaela Jae Rodgriguez. While speaking with the latter, Meghan said: “One of the things that I think as all women we face is, as you’re getting older, you’re exploring and starting to understand your sensuality, your feminine divine, your sexuality. Oftentimes, it can be very much used against you. And I give the example of, you know, for a woman especially versus a man. A man, if he is a player or out having fun or whatever he’s doing, it is often celebrated, even heralded.

“But for a woman, I don’t care if she is perhaps the most successful woman in finance in her mid-50s, I promise you someone will still go, ‘Yeah, but she was such a s**t in college’.”

