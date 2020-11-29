Meghan Markle has been praised by charities for writing about her miscarriage

Meghan Markle has been thanked by many for breaking the silence and talking about her pregnancy loss. (Source: meghanmarklestylefile/Instagram)

After she recently revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage and lost her second child, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, is being praised by baby loss charities for speaking up about it, The Independent reports.

In a New York Times article titled ‘The Losses We Share‘, Markle wrote that she felt a “sharp cramp” while changing her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor’s nappy in July this year.

It was a usual day for the Duchess. “It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib.”

“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she wrote in the article.

“‘I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The article is believed to have been widely shared on social media, with many people thanking Markle for sharing her experience, and for doing her bit to remove the stigma attached to pregnancy loss and miscarriage. The Independent reports that Baby loss charity Tommy’s has tweeted: “Thank you Meghan, for #breakingthesilence”.

Sands UK, a stillbirth & neonatal death charity, has also tweeted the article, along with a caption: “We want everyone affected by #babyloss to know you are not alone”. Its chief executive Clea Harmer also published a statement in response to the essay: “Meghan sums up the pain of pregnancy and baby loss perfectly when she says ‘Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few’. The sad reality is that stigma surrounding pregnancy loss and baby death leaves many parents feeling isolated, so it helps enormously when someone in the public eye speaks out as it lets everyone affected know they are not alone.”

The baby loss counselling charity Petals has also described Meghan’s essay as “powerful and important”.

Powerful and important words from the Duchess of Sussex today. Please know that support is available for you after pregnancy and baby loss. Talking openly is such an important part of the healing process.#AreYouOK #babyloss #miscarriage https://t.co/lZryTpdR2i — Petals (@Petalscharity) November 25, 2020

“It’s only through high profile people like the duchess finding the courage to talk about this that we can really open up this conversation,” Karen Burgess, the CEO of Petals, was quoted as saying.

