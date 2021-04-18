Meghan Markle’s handwritten note and a wreath was a part of Prince Philip’s funeral

The Sussexes last interacted with Prince Philip in 2020, just before they left for the US. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

On Saturday, April 17, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest in the presence of his immediate family members — children and grand-children — and following all UK COVID-19 protocols, including limited gathering of people and social distancing.

While Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was in attendance, his wife, Duchess Meghan Markle could not make it to the funeral because of her pregnancy, and the fact that her doctors have advised her to stay put in her home in California, where she now resides with her husband and son.

The televised funeral was watched by millions around the world. The Duchess of Sussex, it is being reported, also watched it from afar, and besides doing that, also made sure her presence was marked in as simple a way as possible.

According to a report in Vanity Fair, Meghan made sure the royal family members, especially the queen, knew her thoughts were with them, for she had arranged with Harry, a wreath to be laid in the Duke of Edinburgh’s name. She also also included a handwritten card for her grandfather-in-law, whom she last saw in 2020, just before they left for the US.

The report states that the wreath was designed and handmade by one Willow Crosley, who has a long history with Meghan and Harry. She is believed to have designed the flower arrangements for the evening portion of their 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle, and for baby Archie’s christening in 2019.

In fact, the wreath also includes some symbolic touches, in honour of Prince Philip, including Acanthus mollis (Bear’s breeches) as the National flower of Greece and Eryngium (Sea Holly), to represent the Royal Marines. Even the roses were a nod to his birth month June. In June 2021, he would have turned 100 years old.

After a year, Prince Harry reunited with his family for the service, where he walked alongside his cousin Peter Phillips and brother Prince William in the procession that followed Prince Philip’s coffin. He also sat socially-distanced in the pews of St. George’s Chapel, where he and Meghan had got married almost three years ago.

The queen was also pictured sitting alone — just like Harry — for she was in a bubble with her late husband until recently and, therefore, could not interact with anyone else, as per the Covid protocols.

