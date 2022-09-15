Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth with their jewels at London service

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were visibly sentimental as they attended a service for Queen Elizabeth II following the procession of her coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday, September 19. To pay a special tribute to Britain’s longest-serving monarch and their grandmother-in-law, Kate and Meghan wore special pieces of jewellery which have a special connection to the Queen.

Kate, who wore an all-black mourning ensemble, adorned the dress with the Diamond and Pearl Leaf Brooch which was loaned to her by the Queen in 2017. The rarely-seen brooch features a trio of pearls placed in the centre of a pave-set leaf. While Queen Elizabeth II debuted the jewel during a public event marking her 73rd birthday in Seoul in 1999, Kate first wore this brooch during a visit to Belgium in 2017.

Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry, and Meghan leave after they paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall (Source: AP) Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry, and Meghan leave after they paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall (Source: AP)

In addition to the brooch, the Princess of Wales also wore a pair of earrings and a bracelet that once belonged to Princess Diana, her mother-in-law.

Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex watch the coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrive in Westminster Hall, London (Source: Reuters) Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex watch the coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrive in Westminster Hall, London (Source: Reuters)

Meghan, on the other hand, gave a nod to the late monarch with her dainty pearl and diamond drop earrings which were gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth ahead of their first solo outing together in 2018.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaves Westminster Hall, London after the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was brought to the hall to lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. (Reuters) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaves Westminster Hall, London after the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was brought to the hall to lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. (Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth often lent out or gifted her precious jewels to the women of the Royal Family. Recently, Queen Consort Camilla was seen wearing a Diamond Thistle Brooch which was gifted to her by the monarch and originally belonged to the Queen Mother.

