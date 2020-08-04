Meghan Markle donates Rs 7.8 lakh to online cookery classes by migrant chefs

Meghan Markle recently donated money to a London charity. (File photo) Meghan Markle recently donated money to a London charity. (File photo)

The Duchess of Sussex and actress Meghan Markle, 38, donated a huge sum of Pounds 8000 (Rs 7,81,920) to a British charity for migrants, Migrateful. These were the proceeds from her recipe book, Together, published in September 2018.

Founded in 2017, Migrateful works to empower and celebrate refugees and vulnerable migrants on their journey to integration by supporting them to run their own cookery classes. They have run over 200 cookery classes with 2,000 participants and now have 16 chefs from Iran, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, Albania, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ecuador and Cuba teaching their respective cuisines regularly.

“We’re so excited to share that we have received a donation of £8000 from The Royal Foundation on behalf of The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle! We are immensely grateful for this donation which will go towards supporting the Migrateful mission,” mentioned the charity on Twitter.

Markle wrote the foreword for Together which features recipes shared by women of London’s Hubb Community Kitchen, who helped provide fresh food for families after the devastating Grenfell Tower fire. The Duchess spearheaded the book’s publication to raise money to extend the kitchen’s hours. The collection of recipes reflects the diverse background of these women, hailing from all parts of the world. The cookbook was Markle’s first major solo endeavour as part of the royal family.

The cookbook made Pounds 557,638 (Rs 5,45,35,567) for the Grenfell survivors of the Hubb Community Kitchen, and the royal charity invested Pounds 232,551 (Rs 2,27,39,222) to help them further, according to DailyMail.

Markle has always actively donated to numerous charities, including, but not limited to causes such as animal welfare, arts and education as well as women empowerment. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision to leave the royal family to gain financial independence in February, and officially exit on March 31. They currently reside in Beverly Hills, California, with their one-year-old son Archie.

