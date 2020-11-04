Meghan Markle creates history; becomes first member of British royal family to vote in US election

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been taking keen interest in 2020 US election. (File)

Meghan Markle has made history by becoming the first member of the British royal family to cast her vote for president in an American election.

Meghan “is voting in this election”, a source close to the royal couple told People, although it was not confirmed if she voted early or locally near her home in Santa Barbara, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Ahead of the 2020 US election, Meghan had urged her fans, especially women to cast their votes. “They (Meghan and Harry) have taken a keen interest in this election and I’m sure they are eagerly awaiting the outcome,” a friend of the couple was further quoted as saying.

Before Meghan, Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor, who was also American, became a member of the royal family after getting married to former British kin Edward VIII, but it is not known if she voted in a presidential election.

Read| US Election 2020: Melania Trump casts vote in expensive Gucci dress; check out the price

In August 2020, the Duchess of Sussex also spoke about women’s voting rights in a “backyard chat” with feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

Prior to this, she also spoke about how the importance of voting in an online voter summit called When All Women Vote Couch Party. “When we look at the attempts at voter suppression and what that’s doing it’s all the more reason we need each of you to be out there supporting each other, to understand that this fight is worth fighting, and we all have to be out there mobilising to have our voices heard,” she had said.

Prince Harry, being British, is not eligible to vote. He had earlier talked about how he had not voted in any election in the UK so far, as he is meant to stay out of political affairs as a member of the royal family.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd