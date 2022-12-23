scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

When Meghan Markle celebrated Christmas with Harry’s family: ‘A big family like I always wanted’

"I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham," the 41-year-old said, adding, "...calling my mom, and she's like, 'How's it going?' And I said, 'Oh my gosh, it's amazing'."

Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle news, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas in the UK, Meghan Markle at Sandringham, Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary, Prince Philip, indian express newsDuring Christmas of 2017, Meghan apparently sat next to Harry's grandfather Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and assumed their conversation went well. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Meghan Markle may not be living in the UK with Prince Harry’s family anymore, but she continues to look back fondly on certain royal family traditions, including that of celebrating Christmas together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals and relocated to the US in 2020, less than two years after they got married in the UK in May 2018. But, within that time, they managed to become a part of various commemorations and traditional get-togethers, one of which officially happened on Christmas.

ALSO READ |In keeping with royal tradition, Harry and Meghan share Christmas card after bombshell Netflix series

Meghan, a former actor, shared these happy memories in the recently-released Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan. The duchess recalled the first time she celebrated Christmas with the duke’s family at Sandringham in 2017, before their royal wedding. “I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham,” the 41-year-old said, adding, “…calling my mom, and she’s like, ‘How’s it going?’ And I said, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s amazing’.”

She added, “It’s just like a big family like I always wanted. And, there was just this constant movement and energy and fun.”

During dinner, Meghan sat next to Harry’s grandfather — Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 in April 2021 — and assumed their conversation went well. She said in the documentary, “I just thought it was so wonderful. And I was like, ‘Oh, we chatted, and it was so great. And I talked about this and talked about this’.” Later, Harry told her she “had his bad ear”, meaning Philip may not have been able to hear everything during the chat.

ALSO READ |King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla bring back an annual royal Christmas tradition after pandemic

The same year, Harry was quoted as telling BBC Radio 4 that Christmas with Meghan was “fantastic” and that she “really enjoyed it”. “The family loved having her there,” he had said.

The Sussexes’ Netflix documentary made several hard-hitting claims about the inner workings of the royal family and the treatment meted out to them by the ‘royal firm’. They claimed safety and security issues, racial discrimination, among other things led to them leaving the institution.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
UPSC Key- December 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Marital Rape’ or ‘Natio...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 08:50:33 pm
Next Story

UPSC ESE 2022: Final results declared; here’s how to check

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Natalie Portman, Thor
All the times Natalie Portman set fashion goals!
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close