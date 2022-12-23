When Meghan Markle celebrated Christmas with Harry’s family: ‘A big family like I always wanted’

Meghan Markle may not be living in the UK with Prince Harry’s family anymore, but she continues to look back fondly on certain royal family traditions, including that of celebrating Christmas together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals and relocated to the US in 2020, less than two years after they got married in the UK in May 2018. But, within that time, they managed to become a part of various commemorations and traditional get-togethers, one of which officially happened on Christmas.

Meghan, a former actor, shared these happy memories in the recently-released Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan‘. The duchess recalled the first time she celebrated Christmas with the duke’s family at Sandringham in 2017, before their royal wedding. “I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham,” the 41-year-old said, adding, “…calling my mom, and she’s like, ‘How’s it going?’ And I said, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s amazing’.”

She added, “It’s just like a big family like I always wanted. And, there was just this constant movement and energy and fun.”

During dinner, Meghan sat next to Harry’s grandfather — Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 in April 2021 — and assumed their conversation went well. She said in the documentary, “I just thought it was so wonderful. And I was like, ‘Oh, we chatted, and it was so great. And I talked about this and talked about this’.” Later, Harry told her she “had his bad ear”, meaning Philip may not have been able to hear everything during the chat.

The same year, Harry was quoted as telling BBC Radio 4 that Christmas with Meghan was “fantastic” and that she “really enjoyed it”. “The family loved having her there,” he had said.

The Sussexes’ Netflix documentary made several hard-hitting claims about the inner workings of the royal family and the treatment meted out to them by the ‘royal firm’. They claimed safety and security issues, racial discrimination, among other things led to them leaving the institution.

