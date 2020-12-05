scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 05, 2020
Meerut-based jeweller conferred Guinness record for making ring with 12,638 diamonds

The ring has been named 'THE MARIGOLD - The ring of prosperity', and takes inspiration from marigold flower which is believed to bring luck and prosperity, as per the jeweller.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 5, 2020 11:35:30 am
Guinness World Records, Guinness Book of World Records 2020, most diamonds in a ring, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, renani jewellers, renani jewellers guinness, most diamonds in a ring,38.08 carat natural diamonds were used in the ring. (Source: PR Handout)

A Meerut-based jeweller has been conferred The Guinness World Records for “most diamonds in a single ring”. The ring has 12,638 natural diamonds encrusted in it. Renani Jewels achieved the title for the ring named ‘THE MARIGOLD – The ring of prosperity’ shaped in the form of a marigold flower. It was a “dream project” of Renani Jewels’ managing director Harshit Bansal.

The 25-year-old professional gemologist and jewellery designer told indianexpress.com more about the achievement. “We had been planning to achieve it for the past 2.5-3 years. While the creation and design happened in Meerut, the manufacturing was possible with our team of 28 craftsmen in Surat – the diamond hub. I feel extremely happy, and so is my family, especially my father Anil Bansal. It is a big recognition for a small city like Meerut which has a significant jewel history.”

Guinness World Records, Guinness Book of World Records 2020, most diamonds in a ring, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, renani jewellers, renani jewellers guinness, most diamonds in a ring, Harshit Bansal (right) with his family. (Source: Harshit Bansal)

The ring weighs 165.450 grams, and 38.08 carat natural diamonds were used in the creation. Why did he choose the shape of a marigold flower? “In Hindu tradition, marigold flower is considered to bring luck and prosperity. It was a but obvious choice,” an elated Harshit mentioned over a telephonic interaction.

The ring is certified by International gemological laboratory (IGI) which is one of the prestigious laboratories for diamond jewellery certification worldwide. “Each petal on the ring is uniquely shaped and none of the petals are identical to each other which gives the ring a perfect blend of organic symmetry, design and alignment,” said the MBA (international business) graduate.

Wondering about the estimated value of the diamond? Here’s what Bansal said. “For us, it is priceless. I don’t think we can put a monetary value to it.”

According to the jeweller’s website, each and every diamond was specifically tested natural which contains EF colour (colourless diamonds signifying purity) and VVS clarity (grading); further these are the best quality diamonds used in jewellery worldwide. “It is not only a piece for the record but is easily wearable, and comfortable too,” he described.

Previously, a Hyderabad-based jeweller had bagged the record in October 2020. Kotti Srikanth, owner of The Diamond Store by Chandubhai (A unit of Hallmark Jewellers), used a total of 7,801 gems for another flower-shaped ring.

The ring was named ‘The Divine – 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam’, taking inspiration from Brahma Kamalam, a rare flower found in the Himalayas.

“In India, we have a tradition of worshipping our Gods with garlands of flowers and individual flowers are used as an offering. The flowers signify the essence of purity,” Kotti said while talking to the Guinness World Records.

