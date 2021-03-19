scorecardresearch
Friday, March 19, 2021
‘I am taking that monster off’: Meena Harris on how much she hates wearing bra

Meena Harris took to Twitter to express how much she hated wearing a bra

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 19, 2021 5:30:11 pm
meena harrisMeena Harris said she hated bras. (Source: meena/Instagram)

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris recently took to Twitter to share her thoughts on something that would resonate with many women.

Meena expressed how much she hated wearing a bra. Calling it a “monster”, she wrote on Twitter, “I hate bras so much now I don’t care if I have 5 mins between zooms I am taking that monster off.”

And as expected, many women responded to her tweet while sharing their own frustrations.

“I wore my underwire bra for the first time in months when I first went back to work and I vowed to never wear another one. I’m sports bra girl now. I hate them,” a social media user wrote.

“I’ve decided I’m just going to wear what men wead- undershirt and regular shirt. I can see their nipples all the time, it’s about time they get over mine. We’re all mammals,” another wrote.

A Twitter user said she skipped wearing bra even during online meetings. “No bra required for zoom. It’s in the rule book. Just reframe your image. I have 3-5 zooms per day haven’t worn a bra for a year. Don’t know how my body will act when I have to go back to campus.”

Some also said they avoided wearing a bra throughout the pandemic while being at home.

Also Read |Five times Meena Harris impressed us with her fashion choices

Take a look at what some of the others had to say:

Do you feel the same about bras?

