‘I am taking that monster off’: Meena Harris on how much she hates wearing bra

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris recently took to Twitter to share her thoughts on something that would resonate with many women.

Meena expressed how much she hated wearing a bra. Calling it a “monster”, she wrote on Twitter, “I hate bras so much now I don’t care if I have 5 mins between zooms I am taking that monster off.”

And as expected, many women responded to her tweet while sharing their own frustrations.

“I wore my underwire bra for the first time in months when I first went back to work and I vowed to never wear another one. I’m sports bra girl now. I hate them,” a social media user wrote.

“I’ve decided I’m just going to wear what men wead- undershirt and regular shirt. I can see their nipples all the time, it’s about time they get over mine. We’re all mammals,” another wrote.

A Twitter user said she skipped wearing bra even during online meetings. “No bra required for zoom. It’s in the rule book. Just reframe your image. I have 3-5 zooms per day haven’t worn a bra for a year. Don’t know how my body will act when I have to go back to campus.”

Some also said they avoided wearing a bra throughout the pandemic while being at home.

Take a look at what some of the others had to say:

Do you feel the same about bras?