Barbie doll designed after Maya Angelou already sold out

One of the most celebrated poets of all times, Maya Angelou received several honours during her lifetime. But her legacy continues to inspire even today, much like the tributes to her. Now, toy manufacturer Mattel has done their bit in honouring the late poet by announcing a Barbie doll after her as part of its Inspiring Women series.

Not only is the doll’s face moulded after her, but she can also be seen wearing a floral print dress and head wrap just like the poet, and carrying a miniature copy of I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

According to a report in Adweek, The Inspiring Women series by Barbie was launched in 2018, and Angelou is the fourth Black woman to be featured as part of it. The same report also mentions that the doll is already sold out.

Sharing the news, Barbie wrote on Twitter: “#Barbie is proud to honor the extraordinary #MayaAngelou as the newest heroine in the Inspiring Women Collection. As an author, activist & teacher, Dr Angelou is an inspiration for what can be achieved when we speak up, stand out & refuse to be silenced.”

Guy Johnson, the poet’s son is moved by the gesture. He told Today that this move will “inspire new generations of teachers, writers and activists. “My mother was a pioneer and an activist with an invincible spirit for justice. Through her words and actions, she developed a unique ability to create deep connections with people around the world. She used to say, ‘I write from the black perspective, but I aim for the human heart,’” he said.