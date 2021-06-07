scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 07, 2021
Most read

‘May she be bold, elegant’: Netizens react to Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana’s arrival

It is believed that the name has been on Harry and Meghan's radar for close to two years now, ever since they were expecting Archie in 2019

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 7, 2021 1:20:33 pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Harry and Meghan, Harry and Meghan daughter name, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Diana, UK royal family, indian express newsWith the birth of Lilibet, the Sussexes have become a family of four now. (Photo: Twitter/@misanharriman)

Baby girl Sussex has finally arrived, and her parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are overjoyed, naturally. They announced her birth on the Archewell website, stating “she weighed 7 lbs 11 oz” when she arrived June 4 at 11.40 am at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

“Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the official statement read.

While this news has made royal fans excited, it is the name the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose for their second child that has impressed people. Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor has been named after her great-grandmother, the Queen, whose family nickname is ‘Lilibet’. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her late grandmother, the Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer.

ALSO READ |Queen ‘delighted’ after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby Lilibet

This is how netizens have reacted to the news and the name:

But, it did not come as a surprise to many people that the couple would choose this for her name, for it has been on their radar for close to two years now.

It is believed that back in 2019, when Meghan was pregnant with her first child Archie — and the world did not know whether she was carrying a girl or a boy — the Sussexes, on a visit to the town of Birkenhead, had heard some name suggestions from a group of school children. In fact, Harry had shown particular interest in the name ‘Lily’, asking a parent about the spelling.

Over the last few months, as people began to predict names for baby girl Sussex, ‘Lily’ was thrown around quite a lot. Only, they decidedly tweaked the spelling to honour the queen, Harry’s grandmother, whom he thinks of fondly. It was also expected of them to include Diana, for Harry had been particularly close to his mother, who died tragically in a car accident when he was only 12.

ALSO READ |Prince Harry undergoes EMDR for dealing with past trauma; here’s everything you need to know

He has, on numerous occasions, said he hopes his mother would be proud of him, and would look down fondly on his family.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In Pictures: Pride month celebrations across the globe

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 07: Latest News

Advertisement