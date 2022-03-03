Matthew McConaughey opens up about losing hair: ‘How did it grow back? That’s a great mystery’

Hair loss can be a tricky thing to deal with, especially if someone is in the public eye. But loss of hair is a common problem that many people experience. And among them is actor Matthew McConaughey, who recently opened up about the time he was balding in the 90s.

In an interview with LADbible, the 52-year-old said that while he now has a head full of hair, he was once thinning. In fact, he had even once shaved his head off for “a fresh start”, when the situation had gone out of control.

“How did it grow back? That’s a great mystery,” the Oscar-winning actor was quoted as telling the outlet. He added that he was committed to growing his hair back and resorted to using a “topical ointment” that he would “rub it into [his] scalp, once a day for 10 minutes”.

“I was fully committed, I was fully committed to it — no Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labour. All I can tell you is it came back. I have more hair now than I had in 1999,” the Interstellar actor said.

At one point, McConaughey said, he even got a picture of how there was a “baseball-sized bald spot” on the top of his head. Since then, there have been speculations of how his hair has miraculously grown back and how he now has a full tuft of it.

Interestingly, while he hasn’t got a transplant done, a surgeon had reportedly started to take credit for regenerating his hair. The actor clarified that he has, in fact, been buying “that same topical ointment for more than two decades” now.

“The same thing I was rubbing it down with I still do today… I’m not gonna quit to see if like, ‘Oh, do I need to do it anymore?’. I’m not taking that chance.”

