Matters of the Mind: End of a year, beginning of an era

Recognising and reflecting on the truth that until the end of time, the sun will set and rise upon us, warming us up for a new beginning, will make a great way to start the new year! (Photo: Getty Images; design: Gargi Singh)

The year 2020 is one that will never be forgotten. Not only will it stay etched in the memories of the ones who lost and lived through it, but for all future generations as the year that reminded humanity to never take things for granted.

This is a year that brought the world to a standstill, all at once, and spared no one, no matter their age, status, or designation. 2020 impacted children as much as it did elders, countries worldwide struggled to firefight, endure, and overcome. This year was infected by a deadly virus that took away over 1.5 million lives. Thankfully, the year is soon coming to an end.

‘The end’ is an interesting phrase. A lot has to do with the way you use it and perceive it. From the end of the road meaning the end of a situation, the end of one’s tether when one is not able to cope with a problem any longer, to light at the end of the tunnel reflecting a positive turn awaiting us at the end of a difficult challenge, this year showed us several opportunities to comprehend the end. While in most cases pain accompanies it, but at the end of the day, ‘the end’ means what you will make it mean.

ALSO READ | Matters of the Mind: How to stop depleting your happiness

I saw some cases this year where life, family, work, or health changed irreversibly, marking the end of something in their lives. For some, the year seemed like the beginning of the end and to some, not the end of the world. Many have moved ahead with a resolve to make this a new beginning. Everything that ends, marks a new beginning when we choose to see it. Such is the cycle of nature, machines, technology and everything that comes into being.

2020 in particular, arm-twisted many to awaken to this cycle, accept, and become conscious of our inner strengths in the toughest times. The year marks the beginning of an era of psychological and spiritual awareness and growth. It is not that we didn’t know earlier, but Covid 19 did push us in the direction of awareness, acceptance, digging deep to find the power in our resolve, adjust and adapt to survive. Pain, loss and endings have a way of leaving us to process and think, both being strengths of the human race.

Everything that ends, marks a new beginning when we choose to see it. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Everything that ends, marks a new beginning when we choose to see it. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“Flowers do not return in the spring, rather they are replaced. It is in this difference between returned and replaced that the price of renewal is paid. And as it is for spring flowers, so it is for us,” remarked Daniel Abraham.

Beginnings may not necessarily be cheerful or easy. Many are marked with sweat and blood, many more with challenges to endure. The journey of spotting the opportunity to create one needs the strength of the mind and body. This is not for a blessed or chosen few, it is a universal power within all humankind, waiting to be explored and manifested. It is an ability that has helped us survive chaos and calamities when man has chosen such.

Letting go of 2020 with a renewed resolve to be human, to survive together, to learn together and persevere in the many beginnings that we are still to see, will mark the birth of an all-powerful conscious era for us.

Recognising and reflecting on the truth that until the end of time, the sun will set and rise upon us, warming us up for a new beginning, will make a great way to start the new year!

(The author is a Mumbai-based psychologist and psychotherapist)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd