Massaging is crucial to skincare; here’s why

There is no such thing as ‘too much massage’. Massaging your body after a long, hard day can be therapeutic. More so, if you hit the pressure points. You can massage any part of your body, including the face. In fact, skin experts insist that whenever you do apply a face pack, or wash and clean your face, or do absolutely anything remotely skincare, you must run your fingers gently so as to get the blood pumping. After all, your face needs therapy, too.

* Regardless of the age bracket you find yourself in, caring for your skin is a must. As you get older, you notice changes in the texture of your skin. Most people see the onset of wrinkles — which can be either age-appropriate or premature. As such, massaging your face can help. Thorough massaging can reduce the signs of aging. As mentioned earlier, the gush of blood on the face can prevent the advent of fine lines. It can also make it look youthful, something that a lot many people desire.

* When you massage your face, you also even-tone it. Improved blood circulation can improve the flow of oxygen to the face, thereby making it look healthier. Keep in mind that the massaging has to be circular and in upward motions. It must be done for at least 15 minutes every day.

* Experts insist that when you do massage, you must wash your hands so that no germs or dirt are transferred to the face, especially if you have sensitive skin. Massaging is a way to detox the face, hence dirty hands can be counter-productive. While scrubbing, you must gently massage so as to remove the dead skin cells, dirt, blackheads, etc.

* You can make yourself a DIY face pack, using any kitchen ingredient of your choice, and pamper your skin. Keep these points in mind and give special attention to your face based on its requirements.

