Masoom Minawala trusts these three kitchen ingredients for her skincare; find out

Fashion creator and entrepreneur Masoom Minawala is a regular on the red carpets. When she is not attending a fashion week, she is walking alongside A-list Indian artistes, such as during the Cannes Film Festival this year, wherein she made many heads turn with her sartorial picks.

Minawala recently took to Instagram to explain how she takes care of her skin and hair. While her profile is peppered with various do-it-yourself videos, in her latest, she talked about three common kitchen ingredients, which she “keeps coming back to”.

The first one is honey, which is great for skin dryness, said Minawala. “It is super hydrating, nourishing and moisturising,” she said about the “wonder ingredient”.

The next skincare item on her list is tomatoes, which is extremely popular when it comes to DIY skincare. Interestingly, not just in food but also in skincare, tomatoes can be paired with other ingredients such as honey, to make a face scrub that can leave your skin feeling soft, cleansed and hydrated.

Minawala said in her video that tomatoes are the “secret to post-travel-and-fatigue glow” and they are a great de-tan ingredient, too.

Ghee is the third ingredient on her skincare list, on which she has been “overdosing all [her] life”. “Be it on my food, skin, or hair. I personally love adding it [as a] hair mask, but it is also wonderful for skin massages,” she said.

What do you think about these three game-changing ingredients?

